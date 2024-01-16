The top-ranked Minot Majettes were tested in a big way by a red-hot Mandan Braves team, headlining a busy night of WDA Basketball.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Girls:
|#1 Minot Majettes
|72
|Mandan Braves
|66
|Final
|Boys:
|#1 Minot Magicians
|92
|Mandan Braves
|46
|Final
|Girls:
|Bismarck Demons
|61
|Dickinson Midgets
|37
|Final
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|92
|Dickinson Midgets
|64
|Final
|Girls:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|45
|#3 Century Patriots
|59
|Final
|Boys:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|64
|#2 Century Patriots
|92
|Final
|Girls:
|Williston Coyotes
|46
|#2 Legacy Sabers
|87
|Final
|Boys:
|Williston Coyotes
|51
|Legacy Sabers
|74
|Final