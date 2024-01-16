The top-ranked Minot Majettes were tested in a big way by a red-hot Mandan Braves team, headlining a busy night of WDA Basketball.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Girls:#1 Minot Majettes72Mandan Braves66Final
Boys:#1 Minot Magicians92Mandan Braves46Final
Girls:Bismarck Demons61Dickinson Midgets37Final
Boys:Bismarck Demons92Dickinson Midgets64Final
Girls:St. Mary’s Saints45#3 Century Patriots59Final
Boys:St. Mary’s Saints64#2 Century Patriots92Final
Girls:Williston Coyotes46#2 Legacy Sabers87Final
Boys:Williston Coyotes51Legacy Sabers74Final