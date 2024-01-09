Ranked teams like the TGU girls and Bishop Ryan boys hit the hardwood on Tuesday as a part of a full slate of games on the northwest side of the state.

High School Basketball Scores

Des Lacs-Burlington67#3 Bishop Ryan47BoysFinal
Des Lacs-Burlington50Bishop Ryan31GirlsFinal
#7 TGU70Berthold50GirlsFinal
South Prairie-Max60Nedrose41BoysFinal
Beulah36#3 South-Prairie-Max49GirlsFinal
Velva38#4 Westhope-Newburg70 BoysFinal
White Shield10#4 Central Mclean79GirlsFinal
Glenburn31#8 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood73BoysFinal