Ranked teams like the TGU girls and Bishop Ryan boys hit the hardwood on Tuesday as a part of a full slate of games on the northwest side of the state.
High School Basketball Scores
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|67
|#3 Bishop Ryan
|47
|Boys
|Final
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|50
|Bishop Ryan
|31
|Girls
|Final
|#7 TGU
|70
|Berthold
|50
|Girls
|Final
|South Prairie-Max
|60
|Nedrose
|41
|Boys
|Final
|Beulah
|36
|#3 South-Prairie-Max
|49
|Girls
|Final
|Velva
|38
|#4 Westhope-Newburg
|70
|Boys
|Final
|White Shield
|10
|#4 Central Mclean
|79
|Girls
|Final
|Glenburn
|31
|#8 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|73
|Boys
|Final