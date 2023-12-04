BISMARCK, N.D. — New faces sprinkle the court for the Century Patriots. After graduating four seniors last season, the Patriots are relying on the leadership from two upperclassman to start the year.

“The thing about this program is everyone just comes ready to work,” senior Erika Lee says. “When you’re a Patriot, wearing a Patriot jersey, you just know that there’s a line and you have to really build that confidence. And it comes through drills and it comes through hard work. And I think it’s just taking the leadership from last year and teaching those young girls that they have an expectation and they should be getting better every day.”

“We have a lot of new girls stepping out on the court, so just coming to practice, working hard every day is going to be really big for us,” senior Eden Fridley adds. “Getting better in the gym, not just during games but every day during practice.”

For this year’s Century team, there is uncertainty on offense after losing their two leading scorers from a year ago.

“We play a style where we play kind of constant basketball, where we try to move the ball and make hard cuts and just constant movement on offense and put everybody with the ball,” head coach Nate Welstad says. “We’re definitely going to have to do it by committee. We’re going to have to have every girl stepping up at the beginning of the year and finding their roles. And it’s not going to be one girl scoring 20 for us. We’re hoping we can get a handful scoring in double digits.”

“We’re changing a lot of stuff about our offense, defense, and even though we might be losing some strengths from last year, we’re also building new strengths that we didn’t have last year,” Lee adds. “We’ve got a lot more speed from a lot of the girls like, and I think everyone that comes will just get in, play hard, come out. Like, it’s just really about taking the strengths that we have and just figuring out how to develop them and how to take them into a game.”

While there are question marks on the offensive end, defense will be a buoy for the Patriots.

“We’ve always been a defense first team and that’s not going to change,” Welstad says. “I feel like we’ve got some good athletes out there where we can get up and guard and, you know, we’re going to pick up teams, full court and see how our conditioning is early on. And if we can withstand that, a full game, that’s going to be a challenge early.”

“We have girls flying around and our hustle is just amazing,” Fridley adds. “Everybody has the same mentality to go get the ball and we guard a player with five. We don’t go one on one in the defensive end. So, you know, just the hustle and our transition and our scoreboard will take care of itself.”

Blank: With a team full of new faces, an early expectation is for players to work on finding their role.

“Just the identity of finding our roles,” Welstad says. “Girls in the past were more able to just stand and shoot, and now they got to create their own shot and situations. And, you know, it’s just a different dynamic every year.”