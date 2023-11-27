Our Redeemer’s Girls Basketball was just one game short of making The B for the first time since 2017 after a 48-41 loss to Rugby, hoping to get there in the first year of the three class era.

The Knights graduated top post players Elise Altringer and Aubrey Griedl, but return second team all-state guard Maya Vibeto, who averaged 18.5 points per game last season.

This year is the team’s second under Head Coach Hart Andes, who expects the Knights to play faster with a smaller lineup than last season, continuing to utilize back court pressure on defense.

“Honestly, I think it’s just heart of height,” Senior Guard Maya Vibeto said. “If we want to get the ball, I think we’re going to get the ball but it’s just team communication and make our best stride to go to state this year.”

“We have to be very well conditioned, our coach makes sure of that,” Senior Forward Isabel Engelhard said. It comes down to talking because if you aren’t and you let someone slip past you, there are consequences to that action.”