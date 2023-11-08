BISMARCK, N.D. — Tuesday marked the start of the 2023-24 national signing period and a pair of Century Patriots basketball players inked their name on the dotted line to continue their careers on the hardwood at the next level.

After verbally committing over the summer, Eden Fridley signed with the University of Mary. For the Century guard, it was important to stay close to home and be near family.

“Getting to stay home and getting a community base that I’m very much familiar with is very exciting and I get my parents really close to me,” Fridley says. “I’m a huge homebody, so that definitely played a part in that, but also the coaches felt like home too, and the community and the campus as well.”

On the boys side, Isaiah Schafer signed with Southwest Minnesota State. Family had an impact on his decision as well. Schafer follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Taylor, who played for the Mustangs from 2015-2019.

“My oldest brother Taylor played there and just watching him when I was little for 5 years,” Schafer says. “It’s really a family feel. I mean, really good culture. Really positive culture. Great family feel and just a really tight knit group down there.”