Certain basketball players experience earns them the unofficial title of “Coach on the floor.”

Minot State’s Quincy Minor Jr embodies this role more than others in his return to the lineup this season.

Minor Jr. thought his playing days were behind him when he transferred to Minot State last year, taking a graduate assistant role on the Beavers coaching staff while pursuing a master’s degree … but his passion for hoops wouldn’t let him stay on the sideline.

Quincy Minor Jr.: “I think being around the players on

the court for practice last year is what kind of brought that fire back for me to get ready to get back into it.”

Matt Murken: “

Last year towards the end, he said ‘Coach, I just miss playing so much, and I’ve got that year left, what do you think?’ And we kind of pushed it off until after the year and he just kept having that urge and kept bothering me and kept wanting to play and kept showing up and you know he’s a hard working kid and he’s persistent and he just loves the game of basketball.”

The 6’1 guard hopes to carve out a role in the MSU rotation this year … facing tougher opposition than at his

last stop at Waldorf … where he finished top ten in career points … assists … steals and rebounds in four seasons with the Warriors.

Minor Jr.: “I think the practice enviournment is what changesd the most for me because going from an NAIA school to NCAA school is the biggest jump, but the competition is up there so I really like it.”

That experience allows him to impact the roster beyond the box score

Khari Broadway: “There’s things that he sees that you know he’s still got that coach in the back of his

head so you know he definitely helps out the younger guys and even the older guys just to see what he sees and he’s just another good little piece to the team. “

In his final season of college basketball … Minor Jr just wants to play his part in a winning culture.

Minor Jr. “At Waldorf, I was one of our main scorers, but coming to a different team and environment, just figuring out what helps the team win.”