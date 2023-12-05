Minot, ND (KXNET) — Bishop Ryan Boys Basketball came up just short of reaching the B for a second straight season, but hopes to get back there after going 23-3 overall.

Key scorers Brady Feller and Ian Johnson both graduated, which means the team will lean on returning junior big man Ramsey Walz.

The 6′ 7” forward averaged 14 points and eight boards last season, hoping to make strides as a ball handler and develop more moves in the post as an upperclassman.

“Last year I was kind like that third option. Brady and Ian would drive and kick it out to me or I would just get easy dump downs, but I think year, I’m going to have to make stuff happen on my own and create my own shots, so that’s what I’ve been working on in the summer and the fall, just creating my own shots and be able to do what they did,” Walz said.

The absence of seven total seniors from Bishop Ryan’s previous team has the new roster focused on forming a new identity.

“It’s different, we lost some guys but sometimes different isn’t bad, it’s good. I feel that we bring a lot to the table as far as leadership and just team wise, playing as a unit and that’s kind of our emphasis on the year and I feel like if we can do that to a high quality, I feel like we’ll be really good,” Junior Guard Jett Lundeen said.

“I think we’ll be a lot more gritty team this year. Last year, we were really good defenders and we could score the ball whenever we wanted. We could sometimes rely on that too much, so I think this year, I think it will be good. We can’t rely on scoring all of the time. If we just lock down on defense and do the little things, I think we’ll be good,” Walz said.