BISMARCK, N.D. — The St. Mary’s Saints are in their first year under head coach Ty Terry. The former North Dakota Mr. Basketball award winner is putting his touches on the program.

On the court, Terry is emphasizing effort and play on the defensive end, focusing on limiting offensive chances for opponents and using their play on that end of the court to fuel the offense.

“Always be defense man,” head coach Ty Terry says. “Being able to lock down, give ourselves an opportunity to win every game. And then offensively, take advantage of everything they give us. So, if we get the rebound, give the team one shot, get in transition. Take advantage of any opportunities that we have. But, defensively just want to make sure we lock down and give ourselves an opportunity.”

The Saints are 3-1 or 2-2 (look at Friday result) on the young season. They are back in action at home on Tuesday against Jamestown. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. central time.