Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks are hoping to make it a return trip to the state championship game, this time in the new Class A.

The Skyhawks are off to a 2-1 start with a pair of quality wins. Shiloh has lost some size but is looking to be a deeper team this year. Coach Brad Miller is leaning more on a one-big offense with Atticus Wilkinson playing inside. The hope is that the more players that get touches, the better the offense is.

“One thing we’re fortunate with is that we have six guys that are averaging in double figures,” says Miller. “So these guys share the ball. They don’t have any egos. They throw the ball to the guy that is open.”

“The biggest thing for us is trying to push the tempo,” says James Melberg. “Our posts are a lot faster than other posts so making them rim run. Tiring our posts out and just letting our guards do the work on the inside and they’ll kick back outside for us, so just letting everyone get the ball.”

The Skyhawks travel to Valley City for a tournament, playing an opening-round matchup with the Dunseith Dragons on Thursday.