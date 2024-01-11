The South Prairie-Max co-op is nothing new to the Royals and Cossacks athletics, but this is the first season the schools have joined forces for boys basketball.

The Royals are 0-0 on the young season with two of those losses coming to the third ranked team in Class B, Bishop Ryan.

Some of the players are familiar with their new teammates from other sports like football on a roster lead by former Max Head Coach Jade Larson, coaching a starting lineup made up of all seniors on a team that feels the combining of the two rosters has been seamless.

“It wasn’t really a big transition for any of the players. It’s a little bit different for me, because I have a lot more kids than I am used to. So far, I think it’s just been a good positive thing for everybody,” Larson said.

Cameron Sys: “We’re pretty versatile as a team. We can score in all different ways, like one night, we’re hitting the three ball, next time we’re in the paint. It’s just wherever the mismatch is really,” Senior Forward Cameron Sys said.