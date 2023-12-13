Minot, ND (KXNET) — South Prairie-Max has already excelled in girls basketball, even with the move up to Class A.

The Royals are 5-1 on the young season, with their only loss coming to #1 Thompson, moving them up third in this week’s Class A media poll.

South Prairie-Max returned eight players from last year’s squad that made the schools first ever region tournament last season, with sophomore Bre Rose transferring in from Tioga, who scored over 20 points per game as a freshman.

After making it’s furthest postseason push in school history, the team knows what it takes to make a deeper run this year.

“We didn’t really have much energy at the end of last year and you could kind of tell because of the games and basically we took that as we need more energy and we need the want to win and just effort,” Junior Forward Azjiah Trader said.

“There’s going to be some lulls, but you’ve just got to find something to look forward to every day and you’ve got to come to practice ready to work and I think these girls will and they have done that,” Head Coach Tanner Mosser said.

Mosser is in his second year as head coach after taking over last year midseason, and players appreciate what he brings to the team.

“He’s definitely a fun coach. He’s on the younger side. Definitely makes us run a lot which is good but yeah he’s overall a coach and fun,” Trader said.