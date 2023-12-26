Williston Trinity Christian Boys Basketball is off to a 3-0 start to a season the team has been building towards.

The Crusaders are one of two Region Four District Seven teams without a loss through three games with a roster featuring three players who scored in double figures last season, Kai Thomas, Cam’Ron Nible and James Richards, adding in Dominic Spoomer to what the team believes is a special senior class.

Up to this year, we’ve really just had some minor successes, but but we’ve just been building a lot since sophomore year,” Senior Guard James Richards said.

“We had Kai come sophomore year and Dom came last year, so we’ve just been trying to get some small wins and build up to this season and then this year in the off-season, really just put in the work just to make sure we’ll be solid this year and a good team.”

We’re gonna be one of the better teams in the state and if we fix just a few little things, defensive things, there’s no reason we’re not right at the end competing for a championship. If you haven’t visited this school, come check it out, it’s fun,” Head Coach Jacob Braaten said.