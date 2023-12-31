A Class B girls basketball team that’s been on the rise in recent years is TGU, and the Titans look to reach new heights this season.

Sitting at 9th in the latest media poll, TGU is 8-2 with both losses coming by single digits to Class A schools.

The team hopes more postseason success lies ahead for a co-op that has four players back that scored in double figures last season, despite being a team that’s never been to a state tournament in their history.

“We’ve always been the underdogs and we’ve liked being the underdogs. I think we’re finally getting the recognition that we have deserved, and it’s taken a lot of drive at practice, drive during games like, we have to know what our goal is. Our end goal is to go to state basketball, and make our mark,” Senior Guard Sophie Bachmeier said.

“We’ve been playing together for so long, like three years, and I feel like we have learned to play as a team and once we do that, it’s so fun because we have like four or five people in double digits, because we just know how each other play and it’s fun to get each other involved,” Sophomore Guard Bostyn Bailey said.