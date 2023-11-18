BISMARCK, N.D. — On Saturday, the United Tribes Technical College women’s basketball team hosted the Chiefs Dull Knife Lady Warriors. After a strong start offensive in the first quarter, the Thunderbirds cruised to a 87-68 victory.
Basketball: Thunderbirds wins big at home over Lady Warriors
by: Ryan Blank
