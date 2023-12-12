(KXNET) — The new WDA conference began play on Tuesday, headlined by a doubleheader between the Bismarck Demons and the Mandan Braves.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|72
|Mandan Braves
|74
|Final
|Girls:
|Bismarck Demons
|65
|Mandan Braves
|62
|Final
|Boys:
|#3 Minot Magicians
|87
|St. Mary’s Saints
|39
|Final
|Girls:
|#1 Minot Majettes
|88
|St. Mary’s Saints
|37
|Final
|Boys:
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|59
|#4 Century Patriots
|83
|Final
|Girls:
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|41
|#5 Century Patriots
|65
|Final
|Boys:
|Williston Coyotes
|62
|Dickinson Midgets
|84
|Final
|Girls:
|Williston Coyotes
|52
|Dickinson Midgets
|77
|Final