(KXNET) — The new WDA conference began play on Tuesday, headlined by a doubleheader between the Bismarck Demons and the Mandan Braves.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys:Bismarck Demons72Mandan Braves74Final
Girls:Bismarck Demons65Mandan Braves62Final
Boys:#3 Minot Magicians87St. Mary’s Saints39Final
Girls:#1 Minot Majettes88St. Mary’s Saints37Final
Boys:Jamestown Blue Jays59#4 Century Patriots83Final
Girls:Jamestown Blue Jays41#5 Century Patriots65Final
Boys:Williston Coyotes62Dickinson Midgets84Final
Girls:Williston Coyotes52Dickinson Midgets77Final