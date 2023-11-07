BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Bucks are in talks with both the Bismarck Event Center and the Scheels Arena in Fargo as their potential home venue as they prepare to return for the 2025 Indoor Football League (IFL) season.

According to the Bucks, the team is pursuing new ownership prospects and partnerships and will either play in Bismarck or Fargo in 2025.

The Bucks also are in discussion with the Rough Rider Center in Watford City as host to the Bucks’ 2025 pre-season training camp and one regular season home game.

“The Bucks have always been one of the best family-friendly entertainment options in North Dakota,” says Derrick Bulawa, owner of the Bismarck Bucks. “We are committed to ensuring our football team becomes a long-term asset to our communities.”

Until then, the Bucks have announced that they will be hosting the first-ever ‘Fargo-IFL Gridiron Classic’ this Spring in Fargo, where the Bucks and Scheels Arena will host the Sioux Falls Storm as they take on the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7 p.m., in Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Bismarck has been the home of the Bucks since the team was founded in 2017.