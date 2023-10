BISMARCK (KXNET) – Bismarck High’s LJ Araujo has made his decision on where he will wrestle at the next level, committing to Nebraska on Wednesday.

That announcement came from the Matpac Wrestling Facebook page, with the multi-state champ making the decision ahead of his senior season with the Demons.

Araujo has been wrestling with the Demons since his 8th-grade year, with his sister Julia also winning multiple state titles and national titles.