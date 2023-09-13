BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — High school seniors Zach Brenden (Bismarck Legacy) and Owen Nelson (Mandan) have been selected to represent Team USA at the Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon Province, Korea, in 2024 after winning the Youth Olympic Games Trials.

The duo, along with their curling teammates Kenna Ponzio and Teegan Thurston on Team Ponzio achieved a 5-4 victory in the final. Twenty-three teams competed in Denver in the Youth Olympic Games Trials for the chance to represent Team USA.

“Winning the final game of the tournament was a surreal feeling,” said Brenden. “I was so happy for our team and how we fought throughout the whole week.”

“The nerves were at an all-time high in Denver,” said Nelson, “but we kept our cool together as a team and stayed focused on what was next. Competing in Korea is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we will take it all in.”

Brenden is a senior at Legacy High School in Bismarck and has been curling since he was 10 years old. Nelson is a senior at Mandan High School and has been curling since 5th grade.

Brenden and Nelson will compete with Team Ponzio at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea, beginning January 19 through February 1, 2024.