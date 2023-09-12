BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Former North Dakota State defensive end and Bismarck native Brayden Thomas has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League after being waived by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year.

Thomas signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the season on the Rams practice squad before he joined the active roster for one game in December.

The 6’3″ 255 lb lineman would be waived by the Rams earlier this year on March 10.

Thomas played two collegiate seasons at North Dakota State University. In 22 games, he recorded 55 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.

The CFL is currently in the middle of their season with the Roughriders sitting at 6-6 with a game scheduled for this Friday, September 15.