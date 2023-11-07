BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck native and North Dakota State alum Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams after not signing with a team this offseason following his departure from the Washington Commanders.

The news comes from a tweet posted by ESPN Insider Adam Schefter. No details have been released yet on what his contract is.

Wentz is expected to serve as the backup QB to Matthew Stafford, who has been dealing with injuries throughout the season.

The Rams become Wentz’s third team in three years after playing for the Colts back in 2021 and the Commanders in 2022.