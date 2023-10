RUGBY, N.D. — One of the biggest meets of the regular season was hosted by the Panthers in what could be a good look at what’s in store at the state meet in less than three weeks.

Boys 5k Team Leaderboard

1. New Town 59 2. Hillsboro/CV 115 3. Devils Lake 147 4. Rugby 181 5. Killdeer 212

Girls 5K Team Leaderboard