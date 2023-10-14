BISMARCK, N.D. — On Saturday, the cross country WDA championships were held at McDowell Dam Recreation Area. The Bismarck Demons secured the top spot in the men’s and women’s 5K events. Bismarck’s Owen Hintz and Legacy’s Eva Selensky took home individual titles.
Cross Country: Bismarck sweeps team gold at WDA championships
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
