The Class A cross country team everyone’s chased on the boys and girls side in recent years is Williston.

The girls’ team feels extra confident heading into 2023, replacing just one senior from last season.

The Coyotes three-peat wasn’t totally expected after the team won just two meets all season leading up to state.

That ability to perform on the state’s biggest stage across multiple seasons has Williston extra amped to lace up the running shoes this season.

The mindset’s there like we can do it because we’ve done it before, so I think the hard work and everything, it all just adds up,” Sophomore Jacque Sawson said.

“I’m really looking forward to our team, we have a lot of potential this year. I think a four-peat is very reasonable.”

“Most of the team has been here since 2020 when they won the first state title, so the experience is what I’m looking forward to, and they know what they have to do,” Head Coach Chase Gregory said.