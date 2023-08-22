The result at last year’s boys state cross country state meet was no surprise as a loaded Williston squad brought home a second straight Class A crown.

But 2023’s lineup looks a whole lot different, with top talents like senior athlete of the year Fynn Krenz, and future NDSU Bison Ivan Askim and Ethan Moe all graduating.

This year’s roster has the challenge of learning from the past, while focusing on the present.

“They’ve learned bits and pieces from those guys and they know how to do things the right way, so I think it will be a new transition for them into being our new varsity team,” Head Coach Shane Wahlstrom said.

“Our team’s pretty tight, so we’ve been working together all summer and we’re all friends, like my best friends are all from the team so we’re always hanging out every night, we talk about our goals for the season and stuff,” Senior Thomas Haskins said.