On Wednesday, Gatorade announced that Fargo North’s Peder Haugo has won North Dakota Football Player of the Year, the first in school history.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior running back and defensive back rushed for 1,512 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season, averaging 8.4 yards per carry and leading the Spartans to the Class AA state title, the program’s first in 23 years.

Haugo joins recent Gatorade North Dakota Football Players of the Year Lucas Schweigert (2021-22, Century High School), and Andrew Leingang (2020-21, Century High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Haugo has signed a national letter of intent to play football next year at NDSU.