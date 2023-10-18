BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the final polls of the season for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (12)
|81
|9-0
|2. Kindred (5)
|74
|8-0
|3. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (1)
|55
|9-0
|4. Dickinson Trinity (1)
|52
|9-0
|5. Central Cass
|15
|7-1
9-Man
|Team
|Votes
|Record
|T1. Sargent County (10)
|77
|9-0
|T1. South Border (7)
|77
|8-0
|3. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock (1)
|58
|8-0
|4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (1)
|44
|9-0
|5. North Prairie
|29
|8-1