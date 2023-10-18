BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the final polls of the season for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamVotesRecord
1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (12)819-0
2. Kindred (5)748-0
3. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (1)559-0
4. Dickinson Trinity (1)529-0
5. Central Cass157-1
Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian

9-Man

TeamVotesRecord
T1. Sargent County (10)779-0
T1. South Border (7)778-0
3. New Rockford/Sheyenne/Maddock (1)588-0
4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (1)449-0
5. North Prairie298-1
Receiving Votes: None