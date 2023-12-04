BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the first polls of the season for North Dakota Division A & B Boys Basketball.

Division A

TeamPointsRecord
1. Devils Lake (18)980-0
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3)700-0
3. Kindred670-0
T4. Central Cass260-0
T4. Beulah260-0
Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian, Turtle Mountain, Thompson, Grafton, Stanley

Division B

TeamPointsRecord
1. Bowman County (12)1990-0
2. North Star (5)1830-0
3. Sargent County (3)1610-0
4. Bishop Ryan (1)1330-0
5. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier1240-0
T6. Linton-HMB870-0
T7. Westhope-Newburg870-0
8. May-Port-CG640-0
9. Flasher600-0
10. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich220-0
Receiving Votes: Hankinson, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, South Border, Midway-Minto, Kenmare-Bowbells, North Prairie