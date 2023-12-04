BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the first polls of the season for North Dakota Division A & B Boys Basketball.
Division A
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Devils Lake (18)
|98
|0-0
|2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3)
|70
|0-0
|3. Kindred
|67
|0-0
|T4. Central Cass
|26
|0-0
|T4. Beulah
|26
|0-0
Division B
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Bowman County (12)
|199
|0-0
|2. North Star (5)
|183
|0-0
|3. Sargent County (3)
|161
|0-0
|4. Bishop Ryan (1)
|133
|0-0
|5. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
|124
|0-0
|T6. Linton-HMB
|87
|0-0
|T7. Westhope-Newburg
|87
|0-0
|8. May-Port-CG
|64
|0-0
|9. Flasher
|60
|0-0
|10. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
|22
|0-0