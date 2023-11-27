BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the first polls of the season for North Dakota Division A & B Girls Basketball.
Division A
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Thompson (12)
|84
|0-0
|2. Wahpeton (6)
|72
|0-0
|3. Grafton
|43
|0-0
|4. Northern Cass
|39
|0-0
|5. Watford City
|15
|0-0
Division B
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Langdon Area-Edmore Munich (13)
|171
|0-0
|2. Bowman County (1)
|144
|0-0
|3. Sargent County (1)
|127
|0-0
|4. Kenmare-Bowbells (1)
|113
|0-0
|5. May-Port-CG (2)
|110
|0-0
|6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
|104
|0-0
|7. Central McLean
|82
|0-0
|T8. Hatton-Northwood
|30
|0-0
|T8. Tioga
|30
|0-0
|10. Grant County-Mott-Regent
|17
|0-0