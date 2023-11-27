BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the first polls of the season for North Dakota Division A & B Girls Basketball.

Division A

TeamPointsRecord
1. Thompson (12)840-0
2. Wahpeton (6)720-0
3. Grafton430-0
4. Northern Cass390-0
5. Watford City150-0
Receiving Votes: Devils Lake, Bottineau, Central Cass, South Prairie-Max

Division B

TeamPointsRecord
1. Langdon Area-Edmore Munich (13)1710-0
2. Bowman County (1)1440-0
3. Sargent County (1)1270-0
4. Kenmare-Bowbells (1)1130-0
5. May-Port-CG (2)1100-0
6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier1040-0
7. Central McLean820-0
T8. Hatton-Northwood300-0
T8. Tioga300-0
10. Grant County-Mott-Regent170-0
Receiving Votes: Our Redeemer’s, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, TGU, Garrison, New Rockford-Sheyenne, Linton-HMB, Maple River, Trenton