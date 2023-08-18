BISMARCK, N.D. — High school football returns to action this week, and one region is celebrating the return in style. Region 4 in 9-man football is hosting a five-game rumble to kick off the season.

This isn’t the first time that region 4 has held an event to start the season. Years ago, the region did a jamboree event as the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

With the rumble taking place, it shines a light on the teams and its athletes.

“I think it’s great,” New Salem-Almont head coach Steve Kleinjan says. ” I think it’s great for our region. I think it’s great for 9-man football. An opportunity to get some great media and some exposure for our athletes from all the schools. You get to see everybody in your region, which is a great thing. You can sit in the bleachers after your game’s done or before your game starts, and take a look at the teams you’re going to be playing against all year. I’m excited for that and I think it’s going to be a great day of football.

The rumble begins at 10 a.m. central time at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

Region 4 Rumble Matchups