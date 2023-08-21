JAMESTOWN, N.D. — After winning their first state title in 65 years back in 2021, the Jamestown Blue Jays reached the mountain top for a second straight championship in 2022.

With the first game of the season under a week away, the Blue Jays aren’t concerned about the past. They’re focusing on the team that they have on the field now.

“We don’t talk about the past,” head coach Bill Nelson says. “You talk about the incoming team. The current team. The 2023 team, and there’s some guys that had positions, and hopefully, those guys have solidified their spots. Then, there’s other guys working and competing for spots. You can’t replace the guys that we lost. Other guys need to grow up and mature and fill those roles. And we’ve got some good battles going on as we go.”

With position up for grabs on across the field, competition is taking center stage at practice. Players are looking to solidify their spot on the field on Friday nights. Coaches and players enjoy the competition as it pushes everyone to be their best at all times.

“It definitely help because guys know that I have to perform,” says Nelson. “I have to know my keys. I have to know my job. If you’re not going to get the job done, you better watch out because there’s a guy, either on your hip pocket, or your heels, ready to take it.”

“Everyone’s competing and getting better every day,” senior Jack Van Berkom says. “That’s what we try to do. Get better every day.”

“Just makes people better,” junior Nate Walz adds. “They try a little harder. Makes it more like game pace.”

While players are battling for their roles, the Blue Jays need players to step up as leaders after losing five all-state selections from a year ago.

“We’ve got to find new leaders,” Nelson says. “That’s the biggest message throughout. Our kids are going to show up every day. They’re going to work hard every day, but you got to find new leaders.”

“I want to help our guys know what they’re doing and even the underclassmen,” Van Berkom adds. “I want to help them know what they’re going to be doing in their JV games, and all their other games.”

As reigning state champions, the Blue Jays have a target on their back as the team to beat in Class AA. After struggling to adjust from their state championship in 2021 to the 2022 season, Jamestown’s mindset is focused on what’s ahead.

“Last year, we got too caught up on what we did the previous year,” Van Berkom says. “I think we need to have that same mindset of looking forward; not looking back.”

“You’re going to get everybody’s best fight,” Nelson adds. “That took a while for us to figure out last year. So, hopefully, this group learned from that, but like I said, you can’t have slip ups. You have to bring it every single day.”

The Blue Jays open their season on the road against Grand Forks Red River on August 25th.