Bishop Ryan enters Friday Night’s game of the week against number one Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison, but this matchup isn’t fazing the Lions.

In last season’s battle for the Penny Trophy, Bishop Ryan only lost to the eventual state champs by two points in Velva.

After two losses against state ranked teams to open the season, the Lions have won four of their last five games entering this week’s matchup with added motivation after a loss to DLB.

We’ve gotten way better at staying together. At the beginning of the year, we fell apart when getting down super early, but as these games have gone on, we’ve learned that if we just stay together and keep pushing that we’re going to be these teams and keep with them,” Junior Running Back/ Linebacker Drew Zwak said.

“It’s been going really good. We’ve improved a lot defensively and offensively. The receivers have gotten a lot better. Same with our run game. We struggled against DLB, but we’re working on adjustments,” Sophomore Wide Receiver and Strong Safety Gus Englehart said.