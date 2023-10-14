MINOT, N.D. — The Lions and Cardinals met at Duane Carlson Stadium to wrap up the regular season, and Bishop Ryan would pick up a much needed win.
|Bishop Ryan
|38
|Nedrose
|7
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
MINOT, N.D. — The Lions and Cardinals met at Duane Carlson Stadium to wrap up the regular season, and Bishop Ryan would pick up a much needed win.
|Bishop Ryan
|38
|Nedrose
|7
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now