DICKINSON, N.D. — After falling on the road to Rocky Mountain College last week, the Dickinson State Blue Hawks bounced back with a win over Mayville State on Saturday.

Blue Hawks head coach Pete Stanton not only praised his team for their ability to bounce back, but was also pleased to get a lot of different players time on the field.

“Our guys did a good job bouncing back,” Stanton said postgame. “You know, we wanted to play fast in that first half. Had a few breakdowns, but for the most part, did a pretty good job. I think defensively, we stayed on the field a little too long, but part of it is that we wanted to play a lot of guys in this game. That was the plan; to get a lot of guys in the game, and our guys just did a good job of responding when we needed them to.”

DSU’s win on Saturday featured a lot of positives, but the Blue Hawks understand they still have to make improvements going into next week; where Stanton’s squad will play their first of three consecutive games on the road.

“We were able to watch the film on Rocky and just see what we needed to do,” Stanton added. “Obviously, we still got to make some improvements. We have to tackle better. We got to get off the field better on defense. We got to get down on the goal line and execute better, but we did a lot of good things as well. I thought our offensive line blocked well. Our receivers caught the balll. We did a good job of executing. Thought we had some explosive plays and those are the kinds we want to take into next week cause we know we’re going to have a tough road ahead of us on the road and we got to be ready to go.”

Dickinson State travels east to take on Wisconsin-Stout this week. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. central time.