DICKINSON, N.D. — The Dickinson State Blue Hawks are coming off of a win in their home opener last week against Mayville State. After a 1-1 start to the season, head coach Pete Stanton and his team face a new challenge.

The Blue Hawks are hitting a road-heavy stretch in their schedule. In four of the next five DSU games, they will be away from Fisher Field at the Biesiot Activities Center, including their next three matchups.

“We definitely got a tough stretch ahead of us and we knew that coming into the season,” Stanton says. “Just the way that the schedule worked out this season with three road games in a row. We know it’s going to be a tough test starting with Wisconsin-Stout this week. Then we go on the road with Waldorf and going on the road with Valley. We just talk about is one day at a time. Preparing and getting ourselves ready today in practice and tomorrow in practice and letting that all play out.”

Despite the challenges that come with the being on the road, the Blue Hawks are excited to spend more time together as a group and grow closer as a team.

“That team bonding on the bus on the way there, on the way back,” wide receiver Kaden Kuntz says. “Some of these bus rides are nine to 13 hours, so we’re spending a lot of time together. Even in the hotel room at night, getting to know the guys so much better. It brings the chemistry out a lot.”

“Our guys are just excited to play,” Stanton adds. “We talk to our guys all the time, you got one opportunity each week to do it and it doesn’t matter if it’s at home, away, neutral, wherever it is. I think our guys get chance to get on the road. Get a chance to do things together. Get to do it as a team.”

The first of Dickinson State’s three consecutive road contests is against the Blue Devils of Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. central time.