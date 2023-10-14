MINOT, N.D. — After a close first quarter, the Wildcats pulled away to secure the top prize in 6-man football for a second consecutive season.
|Center-Stanton
|62
|Parshall-North Shore/Plaza
|12
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
MINOT, N.D. — After a close first quarter, the Wildcats pulled away to secure the top prize in 6-man football for a second consecutive season.
|Center-Stanton
|62
|Parshall-North Shore/Plaza
|12
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now