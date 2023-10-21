BISMARCK, N.D. — On Saturday, playoff football began at the 9-man and Class A levels.

9-Man Football Scoreboard

Nelson County Chargers30Sargent County Bulldogs29
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood Warbirds26North Prairie Cougars44
Linton/HMB S-Z Lions42Westhope/N/G Sioux48
Central McLean Cougars22Grant County/Flasher Storm40
Hankinson Pirates22New Rockford-S-M Rockets55
North Star Bearcats20LaMoure-L/M Loboes64
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood Mavericks0Souuth Border Mustangs56
Hettinger County Huskies22Alexander Comets20

Class A Football Scoreboard

Bowman County Bulldogs20Velva-D-A-G52
Bishop Ryan Lions14Shiloh Christian Skyhawks28
Stanley Blue Jays0Dickinson Trinity Titans42
Killdeer Cowboys21Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers20
Oakes Tornadoes27Carrington Cardinals21
Harvey/Wells County Hornets6Kindred Vikings49
Lisbon Broncos0Langdon Area/E/M Cardinals33
Cavalier Tornadoes0Central Cass Squirrels42