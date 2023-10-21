BISMARCK, N.D. — On Saturday, playoff football began at the 9-man and Class A levels.
9-Man Football Scoreboard
|Nelson County Chargers
|30
|Sargent County Bulldogs
|29
|Wyndmere/Lidgerwood Warbirds
|26
|North Prairie Cougars
|44
|Linton/HMB S-Z Lions
|42
|Westhope/N/G Sioux
|48
|Central McLean Cougars
|22
|Grant County/Flasher Storm
|40
|Hankinson Pirates
|22
|New Rockford-S-M Rockets
|55
|North Star Bearcats
|20
|LaMoure-L/M Loboes
|64
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood Mavericks
|0
|Souuth Border Mustangs
|56
|Hettinger County Huskies
|22
|Alexander Comets
|20
Class A Football Scoreboard
|Bowman County Bulldogs
|20
|Velva-D-A-G
|52
|Bishop Ryan Lions
|14
|Shiloh Christian Skyhawks
|28
|Stanley Blue Jays
|0
|Dickinson Trinity Titans
|42
|Killdeer Cowboys
|21
|Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers
|20
|Oakes Tornadoes
|27
|Carrington Cardinals
|21
|Harvey/Wells County Hornets
|6
|Kindred Vikings
|49
|Lisbon Broncos
|0
|Langdon Area/E/M Cardinals
|33
|Cavalier Tornadoes
|0
|Central Cass Squirrels
|42