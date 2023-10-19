The Class AAA football regular season wrapped up on Thursday, with plenty of matchups determining playoff seeding.

Class AAA Football Scores:

#3 Bismarck Demons41Century Patriots6Final
Mandan Braves49#4 WF Sheyenne Mustangs70Final
#2 Minot Magicians46West Fargo Packers8Final
St. Mary’s Saints42#1 Fargo Shanley Deacons55Final
Legacy Sabers22#5 Fargo Davies Eagles50Final

Thursday saw a pair of consequential games in Class AA, including a state championship rematch between Fargo North and Jamestown.

Class AA Football Scores:

#1 Fargo North Spartans46#5 Jamestown Blue Jays22Final
WF Horace Hawks40Watford City Wolves6Final
#4 GF Red River Roughridersvs#3 Dickinson MidgetsFriday
Turtle Mountain BravesvsWahpeton HuskiesFriday