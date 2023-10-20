For the first time since joining forces as a co-op in 2009, Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn heads into the postseason undefeated as the 4th overall seed in the 9-man playoffs.

Similar to last year, the Sioux offense continued to light up the scoreboard, scoring an average of just over 54 points per game.

The noticeable growth from last season’s team has come on defense, where Westhope has allowed just over 15 points per game, a more 18 point per game improvement from 2022.

“It’s been a complete turnaround defensively for us, but most of the boys out there are three year-starters for us and they take a lot of ownership in doing the little things and each and every week, they prepare like it could be their last and I couldn’t be proud of where we are. We know we’re going to get some really stout competition. People that can score the ball,” Co-Head Coach Layne Fluhrer said.

“You can work as hard as you want, but if you don’t have those little things down, you’re not going to succeed. D-ends squeezing and making sure you aren’t doing your own thing and playing as a team,” Senior Running Back and Linebacker Maddox Juntunen said.

The Sioux’s smallest margin of victory came in a 64-40 Week One win over Central Mclean, and the team feels up to the task of tougher competition.

“I’m excited to see how we respond to adversity. It’s going to be a challenge. Linton’s a good football team so it’s going to what we can do to respond,” Junior Quarterback/Defensive Back Walker Braaten said.

“Being in some more lopsided games isn’t so much about the opponent, it’s been that we’ve playing at a pretty high level. We know it’s only going to get tougher. We’ve got Linton this week and they’re a very tough football team,” Fluhrer said.