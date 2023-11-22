Dickinson, ND (KXNET) — The DSU Blue Hawks continue to soar in the NAIA postseason, as a win over Montana Tech has them facing a familiar foe this weekend.

The Blue Hawks leaned on their ground game to propel them to last week’s victory, with Braden Zuroff going for 227, and tying the school record for touchdowns in a single season. The New Salem grad putting on a show, and head coach Pete Stanton hopes there’s a repeat performance in Des Moines.

“He would be the first to say how productive our offensive line was,” says Stanton. “To be able to get behind those guys. Braden made those cuts and when you look at those six or seven minutes of the ball game, we get the interception and have the lead and they never got the ball back. We got a couple of first downs with Braden making a great few cuts and the offensive line doing a good job of blocking and it was a nice thing to finish off.”

This will be the second time in three years that Dickinson State will play Grand View in the playoffs, a team ranked number two in the nation. Coach Stanton understands how good of a defense their opponent has, giving up less than 10 points per game.

The Blue Hawks feel confident in the support they will have on the road, knowing that the community is behind them and their players, a group of Blue Hawks that grew up rooting for the Blue Hawks.

“It means a lot to them,” says Stanton. “To see that support system. When we get the crowds that we have and the following that we have because of the young men that we have. We just do a really good job of representing our region and area. We have a great support system. We go out to Butte and travel with 500 fans or something close to 600 miles and it’s really fun to be a part of this and they definitely want to keep things rolling.”

The Blue Hawks faced Grand View in the playoffs back in 2021, 38-13 in the first round with five turnovers for DSU. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 12 pm central.