BISMARCK, N.D. — Dickinson Trinity makes its’ first Dakota Bowl appearance since 2006 when they step foot into the Fargodome on Friday.

After the Titans upset road victory over reigning champion Velva in last week’s semifinal, head coach John Odermann expressed how this Trinity team is looking to prove doubters wrong.

“The entire year we’ve felt like we weren’t really respected to the level that we deserved to be,” Odermann says. “Next week, we have an opportunity to continue to prove the doubters wrong. I think the only people in the state that believed in us, were those wearing the red and white. We’ve got an opportunity to take a long trip to Fargo next week, and maybe shock the state in a lot of ways.”

The Titans take on the Kindred Vikings in the Class A championship on Friday. Kickoff will be roughly 20 minutes after the 9-man title game.