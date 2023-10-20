The football playoffs loom in North Dakota, and one team looking to make a mark is Grant County/Flasher.

The Storm earned a two-seed after their 7-2 campaign and entered the postseason riding a four-game winning streak, having outscored their opponents by at least 28 points in that span. With Central McLean up next, head coach Jamie Krenz reflected on what this matchup means to him.

“A really good friend was Kevin Dockter who passed away,” says Krenz. “I mean, we have his patch on our coaching polos. So we’re thinking about him this weekend too. Obviously, they’ve been in our region the last few years. Well coached, they have a good scheme and they have a lot of good skill players.”

“They have some quick backs,” says senior Javin Friesz. “We got to be ready for them. They have a QB who can throw the ball pretty well and they are well-coached of course. So we have to come prepared and I think me and the guys are ready.”