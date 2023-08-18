The Tioga Pirates hope to make the postseason once again after making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, ultimately falling in the first round at Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn.

Tioga’s excited to have Senior Kasey Odegaard take over at QB after he played receiver last season.

“The transition’s not much different, you’re still knowing the same routes and stuff like that. I’ve been around football since I was three so a lot of knowledge has come over the years,” Odegaard said.

“We’re just executing and working hard. Our quarterback’s pretty fast, he’s got wheels. He can sling it, he can run it, he’s a pretty good all around QB,” Senior Wide Receiver and Defensive End Hunter Davis said.