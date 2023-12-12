Minot, ND (KXNET) — One of the biggest impact players along Minot’s first state football title run since 1980 has announced where he plans to play college football.

Minot Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Logan Conklin committed to NDSU on social media as a preferred walk-on.

The 6 foot 5 Senior is set to join Isiah St. Romain, Coy Okeson and Nate Tastad in the Bison’s 2024 recruiting class.

Conklin went for over 500 receiving yards and a dozen touchdowns on the season, including 8 grabs for 135 yards and two scores in the Fargodome at the Dakota Bowl, knowing it will take plenty of hard work to get on the field at NDSU.

“For me, it’s just going to have to be developing. Getting a little bigger, getting a little stronger and then just working to get on the field as much as I can, like starting on special teams. Overall it just came down to the community and feeling welcome,” Conklin said.