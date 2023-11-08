Minot Football has reached the Dakota Bowl for the first time in six years with the chance to do what no Magi team has done in decades.

Since Minot’s last state championship win in 1980, the Magicians have made it to Fargo seven times, falling one win short of the ultimate prize in those trips.

After a come from behind 47-30 win at West Fargo Sheyenne, confidence is high for the Magi heading into a showdown with defending state champion Fargo Shanley.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s been fun, enjoyable every game. I’ve just enjoyed every part of this year and hopefully we can get the dub on Friday,” Senior WR/DB Talan Jundt said.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Fargodome, so that’s really exciting. Pretty much all of us out here have been working every single day all year-round for four years so it means a lot to be able to still be playing this late in the year,” Senior OL/DL Jobe Rystedt said.

The Magi and Deacons meet in Friday’s night cap at the Fargodome set for around 6:40.