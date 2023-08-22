The best teams at all levels of sports are the ones that find small ways to be better than the competition and for Minot High Football, one advantage comes from the sky.

The Magi utilize a remote controlled drone to film their practices after acquiring it last year.

This piece of equipment allows the team to get a better angle of formations and plays, and pick up on details they might have missed otherwise.

“It’s like the NFL where you see the top view where you know where you actually could have gone, like let’s say I’m running a route and I thought this spot was open, but it really wasn’t. The drone shows us where we actually were open and then next time, we can work on going to that spot,” Senior WR/DB Logan Conklin said.

“It provides an awesome angle. We have E-Megs our student manager, who’s just a dude, he gets that thing running every day and we can get that uploaded and it’s pretty valuable for us to assess practice. It’s a great angle because we can see receivers, ends, techniques up front so we really have it all in one shot,” Head Coach Chauncy Hendershot said.

