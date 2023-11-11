After Minot’s dramatic, historic, come-from behind win over previously unbeaten Shanley at last night’s Dakota Bowl, some players and coaches returned to the Magic City Saturday morning.

Two team buses got a police escort as they pulled into the parking lot at Minot High as state champions.

After doing what no Minot team has done in 43 years, the feeling of finishing off their high school careers on top hasn’t fully set in for members of this senior class.

“I don’t think it’s going to set in for a while to be honest. It’s just fun, I’m really happy this happened my senior year and I could not ask for a better team to play with,” senior defensive lineman DJ Jones said.

My last game I couldn’t ask for better support. People were giving me high fives. Everybody calling out my name it was just nice to hear encouragement.”

“I don’t know if it’s set in quite yet but it was just a great team effort all along a great comeback back to back weeks. I’m so proud of this team,” senior linebacker Brady Larson said.