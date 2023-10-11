Minot can secure a second straight WDA title in our game of the week against Williston in Week 8 of the Friday Night Frenzy.

A two-headed monster spearheads Minot’s strong ground game, just part of how the Magi are 6-1 on the season.

Trying to contain Senior Tyson Ruzicka, one of the best home run-hitting backs in the state is challenging enough for most defenses.

“I haven’t seen him get caught yet, I mean I really think he’s the fastest kid in the state right now,” running back and linebacker Griffin Broderick said.

But mix in 6’0,” 200lb Junior Griffin Broderick to the backfield, and the product is one of the most feared running back rooms in AAA football.

“He just brings that power, like the other team sometimes I just think they’re scared of him coming in, because he’s just so big and he’s not scared to run anybody over,” Ruzicka said.

“Tyson, he helps me. He’s a great guy to be behind. He’s a good leader. I think the defense, with Tyson’s speed, it’s just hard to really guard it and I come in and just try to lower the shoulder on them and it works out,” Broderick said.

The duo has combined for just short of 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns through seven games, using contrasting running styles for a similar result.

“Two very different athletes that are unique and special in their own way. Tyson has excellent vision to go with his quick burst and speed. Griffin, when he puts the foot in the dirt and is in a straight line, is really difficult to bring down and can just grind on defenses,” Head Coach Chauncy Hendershot said.

Regardless of who totes the rock, ball carriers don’t get far without strong play up front, as Minot’s offensive line clears the way for the team to score nearly 31 points a game.

“They’re always working. If you go back on the film, they’re working and running down field just to get to extra blocks if they already got their job done. It’s great, running behind them is amazing,” Broderick said.

Each element of this offense helps the other, making the Magi the top scoring West Region team in AAA.

“It’s not even just two either. It’s the pass game, it’s the run game, it’s the o-line,” Ruzicka said.