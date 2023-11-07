History is on the line for North Prairie this Friday at the Fargodome as the co-op looks to claim it’s first ever state title.

The Cougars got to the championship game after a 54-36 win at Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn to secure a spot in the Dakota Bowl for the first time since 2015.

Prior to that win, the team got some advice from New Salem-Almont Head Coach Steve Kleinjan, who spoke about the importance of winning games this late in the season.

“We kind of talked about that games like this are program builders. You want to play for the guys before you, the guys after you and the guys coming up. He looked at us in the interview, we zoomed him in, and said ‘You guys are the team of destiny.’ We’ve got to have a good we of practice this week and let’s go play a great football game on Friday,” Cougars Head Coach Josh Keller said.