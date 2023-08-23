BISMARCK, N.D. — On Thursday, the college football season opens with the Paint Bucket Rivalry game between the Jamestown Jimmies and Valley City State Vikings.

This year marks the 119th matchup between the two schools that are separated by only 35 miles. The Vikings hold a 62-52-4 advantage all-time, but the Jimmies regained the trophy for the first time under head coach Brian Mistro last season.

“I think it’s one of the best small college football rivalries in the country,” Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro says. “When you get our two communities together, playing for something on the line like that, it’s a sight to be seen.”

The players have had Thursday’s date circled on their calendars. They are not only ready to hit the field for the time in 2023, but battle to keep the trophy in Jamestown.

“I love this game so much and I love what it means to the family I’m a part of,” Jamestown center Weston Stringer says. “getting to keep that Paint Bucket is all I can think about.”

“It’s unmatched,” linebacker Jed Rantz adds. “Better than any other game I’ve played in. I had the opportunity to play in it last year. Got my first collegiate start. It means the world to me and it means the world to these guys.”

Thursday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Lokken Stadium.