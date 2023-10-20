BISMARCK, N.D. — The Dickinson Trinity Titans finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2009, securing their first region title since 2017. Speaking of 2017, it’s the last time the Titans battled Stanley, who they face in the first round on Saturday. The focus for John Odermann and his squad is to play physical, matching the Blue Jays style of play.

“They’re a physical football team that like to run it between their tackles and get vertical,” Odermann says. “They can really gash you in the run game. They’ve got some good, physical offensive linemen that can open up holes for their running backs to run the ball. They’ve had a lot of success withthat this year, so we’ve got to make sure that we control the line of scrimmage and do what we can to bring a physical brand of football and match their physicality on Saturday.”

Trinity got the best of Stanley in 2017, and the Titans are aiming to repeat the result with sights set on a state title run. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. central time.